San Gabriel teen riding bike to grandmother’s house goes missing

Authorities in Monterey Park, California, are searching for 15-year-old Alison Jillian Chao, who was last seen on July 16 around 5:32 p.m., leaving her home on North Ynez Avenue and heading to her aunt’s house in San Gabriel less than four miles away but never arriving. She was riding a blue GT mountain bike and carrying a black backpack. The teen was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt, black shorts and dark shoes. She is described as 5-foot-2, weighing around 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.