Glendale woman regrets intervening in missing teen’s attempt to speak out

Rachelle, a Glendale, California, resident who discovered missing 15-year-old Alison Jillian Chao, expressed deep remorse for intervening and calling the police as the teen was on her way to ABC7 studios, where Chao wanted to tell her side of the story. Rachelle felt a strong sense of responsibility for the girl’s situation, noting that she was visibly distressed and upset.