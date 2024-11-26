Elon Musk reacts to Asian American women earning more than white men
Elon Musk sparked discussions on X after sharing reported 2019 data on wage disparity that shows Asian American women as earning more than white men. Musk, 53, reposted the figures first shared by another X user, writing in the caption, “Interesting.”
- What it shows: The numbers, reportedly derived from 2019 Census Bureau data on median earnings for full-time, year-round female workers by ethnic/ancestry group, shows that Asian American female workers had higher salaries than white men, who earned $57,003 that year. Taiwanese American women ranked first with $78,153, followed by Asian Indian American women with $75,985, Turkish American women with $67,759, Iranian American women with $64,220, Chinese American women with $62,488; Lebanese American women with $61,372; Japanese American women with $60,035 and Korean American women with $60,014.
- Dive deeper: Despite this, Asian American women faced a gender pay gap when compared to men within their demographic in 2019, having earned only 77% of what Asian American male workers made, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics. A more recent graph on the Department of Labor website shows that Asian American male workers had a median annual earning of $87,410 in 2022, while Asian American women recorded $70,580, highlighting the persistence of the issue. Interestingly, the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF) noted in its 2023 report that AANHPI women earn less than white men — about 80 cents for every $1 the latter makes. To address the wage gap, the report noted that AANHPI women are compelled to work longer hours and take on multiple jobs.
- Reactions: Musk’s post garnered various reactions from X users. One wrote, “Turns out…working hard and making good choices pays off…no matter who you are. Go figure!” Another commented, “Is this because they do a better job than white male Americans or is this DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion)?” Another noted, “The natural conclusion is that the society we live in is neither racist nor is it sexist.”
Share this Article
Share this Article