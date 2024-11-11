Elon Musk’s mom faces backlash over attack on Vietnamese American reporter

Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk, faced accusations of racism over a controversial post on X regarding Vietnamese American reporter Ryan Mac on Nov. 5.

In her now-deleted post , the 76-year-old dietitian claimed Mac was preparing a “hit piece” about her son for The New York Times, adding that he was “sadly” of Vietnamese descent.

Critics quickly called out her comments as racially insensitive, with NBC reporter Tyler Kingkade emphasizing that Mac was born and raised in California and questioning the relevance of his ethnicity to his journalistic work.

Mac, known for his critical coverage of tech figures like Elon , responded by updating his profile to emphasize his heritage.