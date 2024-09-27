Musk’s SpaceX plans $1.5 billion investment in Vietnam
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is considering a $1.5 billion investment in Vietnam, a move that could finally bring its Starlink satellite internet services to the country.
The Vietnamese government, which announced the potential investment on Thursday following President To Lam’s meeting with SpaceX representative Tim Hughes in New York, is currently evaluating the proposal. While specifics about the investment’s timing and focus remain unclear, Vietnam has acknowledged the potential of Starlink to significantly improve connectivity, particularly in remote regions, and bolster disaster preparedness efforts.
