Constance Wu-led dark comedy ‘East Bay’ gets release date

Constance Wu’s dark comedy film “East Bay” has been acquired and will be released in North America by Level 33 Entertainment.

Key points:

Directed, produced and written by Canada-based Korean American filmmaker Daniel Yoon, “East Bay” will premiere in North American theaters sometime in May. The dark comedy will also be distributed in digital format through Level 33 Entertainment at a later date, according to Variety.

Formerly known as “Low Budget Ethnic Movie,” “East Bay” stars Wu as a lead alongside director Yoon and Kavi Ramachandran Ladnier.

The film premiered at the Cinequest Film and Creativity festival in San Jose, California, in August 2023, where it won an audience award.

The details:

In “East Bay,” Wu plays Sara, who is friends with Jack (Yoon), a man who is forced to accept that he is a failure after letting down his immigrant parents through a string of personal and professional humiliations.

Andreas Olavarria, president and CEO of Level 33, praised Yoon’s “ingenuity” and “resourcefulness” in bringing together a team to make “East Bay” happen.

Meanwhile, Yoon commended his co-stars for their work in the movie, notably Wu for her portrayal of Sara, which he described as “radically different from her other roles.” Yoon also praised the performance from Kavi Ramachandran Ladnier, who plays guru Vivanti, in the statement.

“The cast, as a whole, created some memorable, even iconic, performances. It was a huge stroke of luck to be able to have such an exceptionally talented group as a part of ‘East Bay,’” Yoon added.

Catching up:

Besides the dark comedy film, Wu will be reprising her voice role as Daphne in the HBO adult animated series “Velma” Season 2, which will premiere on Thursday, April 25.

Last year, Wu appeared opposite of Corbin Bleu in the off-Broadway production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”