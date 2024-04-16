Watch: ‘Velma’ faces new serial killer, love triangle in Season 2 trailer
Max has released the trailer for the second season of Mindy Kaling’s “Velma,” promising a richer blend of mystery and drama.
Key points:
- The trailer teases a more intricate plot involving a new serial killer and a love triangle within Mystery Inc.
- Season 2 presents an opportunity for the R-rated “Scooby-Doo” spinoff to bounce back after poor reviews of its predecessor.
- The new season premieres April 25 on Max.
The details:
- As seen in the trailer, Season 2 will introduce a new serial killer “targeting men” — in really gruesome murders — while Velma (Kaling), with her newfound popularity, must navigate a complicated love triangle with Daphne (Constance Wu) and Norville (Sam Richardson).
- The trailer also shows Norville suffering from hallucinations after inadvertently causing the death of Fred’s mother, Victoria, who turned out to be Crystal Cove’s murderer in Season 1. He is recommended marijuana for treatment.
- Returning alongside Kaling, Wu and Richardson in the main cast is Glenn Howerton as Fred, who reintroduces himself as a “spooky stuff hunter.” The rest of the cast includes Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow and Sara Ramirez, as per Variety.
- “Velma” debuted on Max in January 2023, receiving predominantly negative reviews. The show has also received racist backlash due to changes in the characters’ ethnicities.
- The Warner Bros. Animation series is developed by Charlie Grandy, who also serves as executive producer alongside Kaling, Howard Klein and Elijah Aro. Jessica Kumai Scott is co-executive producer, while Amy Winfrey is supervising producer. Kandace Reuter and Rick Williams produce the series, while Moss Perricone and Greg Gallant co-produce.
