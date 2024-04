Watch: ‘Velma’ faces new serial killer, love triangle in Season 2 trailer

, Season 2 will introduce a new serial killer “targeting men” — in really gruesome murders — while Velma Kaling ), with her newfound popularity, must navigate a complicated love triangle with Daphne ( Constance Wu ) and Norville (Sam Richardson).

The trailer also shows Norville suffering from hallucinations after inadvertently causing the death of Fred’s mother, Victoria, who turned out to be Crystal Cove’s murderer in Season 1. He is recommended marijuana for treatment.