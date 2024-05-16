Donnie Yen to reprise role from ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ in new Lionsgate film

Donnie Yen is set to reprise his role as Caine, the blind assassin from “John Wick: Chapter 4,” in a new standalone film by Lionsgate.

Key points:

Lionsgate announced Wednesday that the new movie will continue Caine’s journey following the events in “ John Wick: Chapter 4 ,” reported Deadline .

Shooting is scheduled to begin in Hong Kong next year.

The details:

The film is expected to follow Caine’s journey after he is freed from his duties to the High Table, the ruling council of crime lords in the “ John Wick “ universe.

The project is part of director Chad Stahelski ‘s deal with Lionsgate to expand the universe, with Tony-nominated writer Robert Askins penning the script.

It follows the success of the franchise’s recent extension, “The Continental: From the World of John Wick,” a Peacock miniseries.

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, expressed excitement about Yen ‘s involvement, praising his performance in “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

“From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an indelible mark and had fans asking for more. The ‘John Wick’ universe that Chad, Basil, Erica and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, and we’re excited to have one of the world’s biggest superstars on board to continue this journey.”

Yen, in turn, expressed enthusiasm for returning to the role, citing how the franchise resonates with viewers.

“The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil and Erica push themselves to create action, fights and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role.”

Known for his martial arts prowess, Yen has appeared in recent international films, including “Ip Man 4: The Finale,” “Mulan,” “The Finale, xXx: Return of Xander Cage” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”