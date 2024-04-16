Sammo Hung reflects on Donnie Yen, Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan

Hung revealed that a significant stunt injury during his Peking opera training left him bedridden for an extended period. This, along with a growth spurt, contributed to his distinctive physique. “I didn’t mean to keep my body shape like this, I just let it develop as it pleased,” he joked.

Hung detailed a friendly sparring match with Lee after meeting him on the set of “Thunderbolt.” “I said, ‘He’s awesome.’ Lee must have heard and misunderstood, because he immediately went, ‘And so? Wanna fight?’ I was like, ‘OK.’ Before I’d raised my leg to waist level, Lee’s foot was already in my face. So I said, ‘Well done.'” This friendly match eventually led to a rematch in the iconic opening fight in “Enter the Dragon.”

He acknowledged his collaboration with Yen in “Ip Man 2” as a memorable highlight. Reflecting on the star’s career, Hung humorously quipped, “There’s no point evaluating his career now – are you even allowed to say anything bad about him? Yen is such a big star. There’s no need to say anything more.”