Director of Donnie Yen’s ‘Kung Fu’ film adaptation hints at ‘franchise potential’

“I’m a huge fan of Donnie and his work and his films. And so the potential of that is really, really interesting. We’re in the development phase with Donnie and it’s really exciting, and it just feels like a big international franchise potential with Donnie as Caine. So I’m really excited about it, but again, it’s in development and we’re making it happen,” Leitch said.

Considering Leitch’s track record with successful action movies, such as “

John Wick

,” “

Deadpool 2

” and “

Bullet Train

,” and

Yen

’s own filmography, including the “

Ip Man

” film series, the reboot has promise for launching an international franchise, particularly given the

current appetite

for practical and hand-to-hand action sequences in

cinema

.