Dave Bautista, Eric Nam join cast of animated ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ film

Actor Dave Bautista and singer Eric Nam are joining the voice cast of the upcoming animated “Avatar: The Last Airbender” movie.
Key points:
- Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios announced the news at last week’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
- The animated movie, set for release on Oct. 10, 2025, will be titled “Aang: The Last Airbender.” It will be the first film of a planned trilogy, marking the beginning of an expanded universe for the beloved series.
The details:
- Nam, the 35-year-old Korean American singer-songwriter, was tapped to voice main character Aang, while Bautista, the Filipino American actor and retired wrestler, will be voicing a villain character, who is yet to be revealed.
- “I am so thrilled and honored to share that I will be stepping into the incredible role of Aang in the upcoming ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ animated film! Let’s do this 🙂 YIP YIP!” Nam shared on Instagram.
- The voice cast will also feature Dionne Quan as Toph, Jessica Matten as Katara and Roman Zaragoza as Sokka.
- Directed by Lauren Montgomery, with original series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko executive producing, the movie maintains secrecy around its plot details. However, the film’s timeline will reportedly take place between the ending of the original series “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and the sequel series, “The Legend of Korra.”
- At CinemaCon, Paramount also revealed that the original “Spongebob Squarepants” voice cast will return for “The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants,” slated for release on Dec. 19, 2025.
