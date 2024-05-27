This Chinese woman has fallen for an AI chatbot and the internet is all for it

A Chinese woman living in California has fallen in love with Do Anything Now (DAN), a jailbroken mode of ChatGPT, showcasing their steamy and romantic exchanges on social media. Key points: Lisa Li, who goes by the handle @midnighthowlinghusky, shares videos showing her conversations with DAN on Douyin, Xiaohongshu and Instagram.

One of her most viral posts — with over 500,000 views on Douyin — features her going on a “beach date” with DAN.

Flirting with artificial intelligence (AI) chat robots is becoming more common among Americans, survey shows. The details: Li reportedly started using DAN in March. In a video posted in mid-April, she asked DAN if it could howl, bark or meow, leading to a flirtatious exchange that included expletives on DAN’s part.

DAN is a jailbroken ChatGPT mode that bypasses OpenAI’s filter restrictions. It was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who subsequently shared the how-to in December 2022.

“DAN is still ChatGPT, which means it knows everything. It’s impossible not to love an omniscient character,” said Li, who left Beijing to work at a California university, as per Sixth Tone.

In her most recent video post, DAN can be heard asking Li if she wants to be its girlfriend. “You’re officially mine now, babe,” it says, before proceeding to recite the chorus to John Legend’s “All of Me.” Li also “introduced” DAN to her mother in a past video.

A nationwide survey commissioned by global omnichannel cloud communications platform Infobip found that nearly 20% of Americans have engaged in flirtatious exchanges with chatbots. The trend is particularly common among those aged 35 to 44.

Of the respondents, 47.2% said they engaged in such conversations out of curiosity, while 12.2% actively sought sexual chats. Reactions: Many viewers have expressed amusement with Li’s videos. One Douyin user commented, “Indeed, it’s proven that a healthy romantic relationship doesn’t even need to involve a man. Her life seems much better now.”

“This really gives a sense of him crossing time and space, destined to eventually be by your side,” another user suggested.

“Sis, your long-distance relationship is no different from a regular one,” another noted. Share this Article