Grieving Chinese families are paying $14 to ‘resurrect’ dead loved ones using AI

The use of AI to digitally resurrect deceased individuals has gained significant traction in China, with recent notable instances such as the recreation of late Chinese American singer Coco Lee , Taiwanese Canadian actor Godfrey Gao and musician Pakho Chau’s daughter. Chinese AI firm SenseTime also showcased a digital representation of its late founder during its New Year’s Day celebration.

Merchants on e-commerce platforms offer packages ranging from simple photos to conversational chatbots, claiming to replicate a loved one’s voice, mannerisms and even memories. Costs range from as low as 99 yuan ($13.75) for basic services to over 10,000 yuan ($1,389), depending on the level of interaction and customization desired.

Public opinions vary, with some expressing willingness to try the technology for potential emotional closure while others view it as a distortion of reality and an exploitation of grief.

Legal experts emphasize the need for consent from the deceased’s heirs and highlight potential legal liabilities associated with the unauthorized use of a deceased person’s likeness.