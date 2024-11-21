Sick dog who guarded dead owner’s grave for 2 years finds love and hope
Zhongbao (“Loyal Baby”), a dog in China who suffered a severe skin disease after staying by her deceased owner’s grave for two years, now looks unrecognizably better thanks to a good Samaritan.
- What happened: Chinese influencer @ganpojiege, who runs a stray dog rescue center in Jiangxi province, first learned about Zhongbao’s story from locals in 2022. He found her at the cemetery with a crippled leg and severe skin issues caused by prolonged exposure to the elements. Villagers reportedly revealed that Zhongbao only left the grave site briefly to search for food in the village, always returning to her late owner’s resting place. Despite several adoption attempts, she consistently escaped to return to the grave. After promising Zhongbao’s late owner at the gravesite that he would care for the dog and bring her back to visit, the influencer rescued Zhongbao and documented her recovery journey on Douyin.
- The aftermath: The influencer shared Zhongbao’s remarkable transformation on Nov. 5, showing her fur restored and her health visibly recovered. He likened her devotion to her late owner to Hachiko, the Japanese dog who famously waited at Shibuya Station for his late owner for 10 years. True to his promise, the influencer continues to take Zhongbao to her previous owner’s grave, as seen in another video. Zhongbao’s story has touched the hearts of many. One Douyin user wrote, “I cried when I saw this. Dogs are so loyal.” Another noted, “Sometimes dogs are more loyal than humans.”
