Woman sheds light on China’s underground surrogacy business

In need of quick money, Zhang left her job at a coffee shop to contact an agency and participate in what she initially thought was a drug trial, only to learn later that she would be donating her eggs. Zhang was taken to a hospital where her eggs were extracted and she later agreed to rent out her uterus, earning her

Surrogacy is

officially banned

in

China

, though the country

lacks specific rules

and criminal penalties

governing the practice. Weibo users weighed in on Zhang’s story, with one writing, “This is not a battle of genders; it is a battle for human dignity. It is about upholding the principle that, as human beings, we should not reduce ourselves to mere commodities.” Another user compared surrogacy to prostitution, noting, “When it’s illegal, people claim it’s all about coercion. But if it becomes legal, practitioners will flood in like fish swimming across a river.”