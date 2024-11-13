Watch: ‘Live mannequins’ on treadmills at Chinese clothing store

A resurfaced video of a Chinese clothing store displaying real models walking on treadmills has gone viral on X, amassing over 9.5 million views since its posting on Sunday.

It shows several pairs of models walking side by side on treadmills, strutting as if they were on a runway. The video appears to have been taken from at least one branch of Chinese retail store ITIB, with Instagram account @Chinainsider first sharing the

say shopping malls in some cities have adopted the trend over the past two years, believing it could help demonstrate how the clothes look in motion on actual people.

Needless to say, the models also get a cardio workout as they promote the clothes. One

X user

wrote

, “Not a bad hustle if you’re looking for some extra cash…and it keeps you fit too!” Another

commented

, “This is actually a great idea! Exercise with a paycheck.”