Man jailed for defrauding wife, 4 other lovers living in the same apartment complex

A man in China’s Jilin province was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison for defrauding his wife and four other women, who did not know they were all living in the same apartment complex, for over four years. The man, identified only as Xiaojun, was accused of defrauding his victims a total of 280,000 yuan ($39,000).