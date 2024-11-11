Man jailed for defrauding wife, 4 other lovers living in the same apartment complex
A man in China’s Jilin province was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison for defrauding his wife and four other women, who did not know they were all living in the same apartment complex, for over four years. The man, identified only as Xiaojun, was accused of defrauding his victims a total of 280,000 yuan ($39,000).
- What happened: Xiaojun, who posed as a wealthy second-generation heir, met his wife Xiaojia in 2019. They married and lived together after she became pregnant, but she later kicked him out upon discovering that he had lied about his background. Soon after, he met another woman, Xiaohong, through a game, persuading her to give him 140,000 yuan ($19,500) for their “future home’s renovation.” Instead, he used the money to sustain his lies. Xiaohong, who also became pregnant, moved in with him to an apartment just below Xiaojia’s unit. Over the next four years, he deceived three more women — university students Xiaomin and Xiaoxin, and nurse Xiaolan.
- The aftermath: Xiaojun’s scheme unraveled in April 2023 when Xiaoxin, who needed tuition fee, asked him to repay her. He handed her a black bag, claiming it contained 100,000 yuan ($14,000) but instructed her not to open it, stating that it was for “important business.” When she checked it in May, she found fake cash used for bank training. Enraged, she reported him to the police, leading to his arrest. Xiaojia and Xiaohong learned of his deception after police notified them. The People’s Procuratorate of Fengman District, Jilin City, sentenced Xiaojun to prison for fraud, bigamy and theft, and ordered him to pay a 120,000 yuan ($17,000) fine.
