China expanding into disputed Himalayan territory with new villages: report
Satellite images, government notices and social media footage reveal extensive construction of multiple villages in a remote Himalayan valley claimed by both China and Bhutan. A CNN investigation has found that China has been conducting extensive development in the valley, known as Jigenong in Chinese and Jakarlung in Tibetan.
- Disputed territories: The Chinese government has incentivized settlers to move to these newly built villages, including Demalong and others, in the area. According to Robert Barnett, a Tibet expert at SOAS University of London, construction in these areas began in 2016 but surged last year. While Chinese authorities argue that these settlements aim to improve local livelihoods, observers view the expansion as part of China’s broader push to solidify its territorial claims by populating the area with civilians. Officials reportedly offer settlers spacious homes and subsidies, reportedly as high as 20,000 yuan (2,785) annually.
- Talks ongoing: In addition to houses, China also built roads, military compounds and infrastructure like kindergartens and clinics, yet Bhutan has repeatedly denied any intrusion into its territory. In recent statements, Bhutan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintained that the border remains undemarcated and expressed optimism for a resolution through ongoing bilateral talks with China. Experts suggest that Bhutan’s muted response may indicate a strategic shift to stabilize relations and potentially reach an agreement, especially given India’s close ties to Bhutan and its regional rivalry with China. “[China’s] vulnerability compels China to enhance its influence in Bhutan and assert its territorial claims more aggressively, seeking to counterbalance India’s strategic partnerships in the area,” said Rishi Gupta, assistant director at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New Delhi.
Share this Article
Share this Article