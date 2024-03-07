Watch: Cardi B reacts to tasting balut for 1st time

Rap superstar Cardi B tried balut for the first time in a viral TikTok video she uploaded on Wednesday, and it appears she is not a fan of the popular Filipino and Southeast Asian delicacy.

What we’re seeing: The The viral video on Cardi’s TikTok page, which has already amassed over 8.1 million views, shows the 31-year-old “Up” singer cracking open the egg with a spoon and adding a mixture of salt, pepper and lemon inside the balut before slurping the embryonic fluid. She then decides to try the yolk first, but the unique flavor seems to overwhelm her, forcing her to spit the yolk out and give up.

About the dish: Balut, a popular Balut, a popular street food in the Philippines , is made from an incubated duck egg – with the duck embryo still intact – and then boiled in water and salt for 20 to 30 minutes.

It’s not for her: Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, candidly tells the viewers that she did not like it and describes the balut’s taste as “too gamey” and like “uncooked chicken.” She did note that she liked the broth in the balut, saying it was good.

While she mentions at the beginning of the video that she would rate her experience, she notes in the end, “I’m not even gonna rate it from one to 10 – I’m just gonna say ‘It’s just not for me, but I’m so glad I tried it.’”

The American rapper adds, “Maybe I did it wrong. Maybe I need to eat it from somebody who knows how to cook it [because] I couldn’t.”

How people reacted: Many TikTok users commended the “Bongos” singer in their comments for being candid and respectful on how she reacted to the delicacy, with one user commenting, “I’m Filipino and just… ain’t no way but love how brave and respectful you are.”

“This is how you respectfully review food that you don’t like,” another user commented.

Another user expressed worry about the singer not liking the dish, stating, “I hope people don’t come for her for her reaction. Some ppl(sic) are naturally dramatic. She’s brave for trying this delicacy.”