Burger King Japan releases a very Japanese Whopper

Burger King Japan has released a Whopper with rice sandwiched between two rice-made buns.

Dubbed the “ Kyoto Whopper ,” the burger contains the traditional Burger King patty, lettuce, onion and tomato. Needless to say, what sets this limited-edition menu apart is the white rice nestled between the sandwich, as well as the buns made from unpolished brown rice. The unique addition that blends American and Japanese cuisine was created in collaboration with Kyoto rice merchant company Hachidaime Gihey, which has been in the business since 1787.

Aside from the rice, the Kyoto Whopper comes with a “special Japanese-style ginger sauce” made with “dashi soy sauce” (fusing the flavors of bonito, shiitake mushroom, mackerel and kelp) and four traditional spices, including roasted chili peppers, Japanese pepper, ginger and dried tangerine peel.

Released on Nov. 1, the Kyoto Whopper is available in all Burger King branches in Japan for 990 yen ($6).