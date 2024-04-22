White Castle celebrates ‘Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle’ 20th anniversary

Customers purchasing a Crave Clutch, consisting of 20 sliders, at White Castle restaurants between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. will be given a free promo code for the digital movie. Three “Harold & Kumar”-themed collectible cups are also offered while supplies last.

Retail shoppers buying two packages of White Castle Sliders are also able to receive the digital code. Additionally, fans can

“Harold and Kumar’s hijinks leading to their epic journey represents the heroes’ quest, and their passion and dedication to the Crave represents the same love that generations of White Castle fans have shown,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, said in a

Directed by Danny Leiner and written by Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, the 2004 film follows the adventures of Harold (portrayed by

Cho

) and Kumar (

Penn

) as they embark on a quest to satisfy their craving for White Castle burgers.