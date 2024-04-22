White Castle celebrates ‘Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle’ 20th anniversary
White Castle is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the classic comedy film “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle,” starring John Cho and Kal Penn.
Key points:
- The American fast-food chain, known for its square-shaped sliders, is giving away exclusive 20th “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle” merchandise along with free digital copies of the film.
- The promotion began on April 20, ahead of the film’s official 20th anniversary on July 30.
The details:
- Customers purchasing a Crave Clutch, consisting of 20 sliders, at White Castle restaurants between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. will be given a free promo code for the digital movie. Three “Harold & Kumar”-themed collectible cups are also offered while supplies last.
- Retail shoppers buying two packages of White Castle Sliders are also able to receive the digital code. Additionally, fans can purchase a personalized Harold and Kumar T-shirt online for $25.
- “Harold and Kumar’s hijinks leading to their epic journey represents the heroes’ quest, and their passion and dedication to the Crave represents the same love that generations of White Castle fans have shown,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, said in a press release.
- Directed by Danny Leiner and written by Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, the 2004 film follows the adventures of Harold (portrayed by Cho) and Kumar (Penn) as they embark on a quest to satisfy their craving for White Castle burgers.
