‘Fresh Off the Boat’ stars reunite for McDonald’s commercial
McDonald’s will be debuting a series of commercials featuring the reunion of “Fresh Off the Boat” stars Randall Park, 50, and Hudson Yang, 20, on Oct. 14, marking the first time the former TV father and son duo have shared the screen since their sitcom concluded its historic six-season run in 2020.
- About the commercial: The ads, which also marks Yang’s first TV commercial ever, feature light-hearted banter between him and Park about burgers, showcasing McDonald’s new menu item, Chicken Big Mac. The burger, which comes with two crispy tempura-battered chicken patties, officially launches nationwide on Thursday for a limited time. “Sharing the screen with Hudson again was a blast. It was like stepping into a time machine back to our ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ days—except Hudson is like seven feet tall now,” Park said.
- How does it taste?: Yang, who is now a full-time student at Harvard, echoed the same sentiment, adding that “the coolest part was getting a sneak preview of the new Chicken Big Mac,” which he says “tastes even better than it sounds.”
Share this Article
Share this Article