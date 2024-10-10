‘Fresh Off the Boat’ stars reunite for McDonald’s commercial

The ads, which also marks Yang’s first TV commercial ever, feature light-hearted banter between him and Park about burgers, showcasing McDonald’s new menu item, Chicken Big Mac. The burger, which comes with two crispy tempura-battered chicken patties, officially launches nationwide on Thursday for a limited time. “Sharing the screen with Hudson again was a blast. It was like stepping into a time machine back to our ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ days—except Hudson is like seven feet tall now,” Park said.