BTS’ Jin to represent South Korea as torchbearer in Paris 2024
BTS member Jin, who recently completed South Korea’s mandatory military service, will represent his country as a torchbearer in the Paris Olympics, which will run from July 26 to Aug. 11.
The 31-year-old popstar’s participation reportedly aims to spread the messages of “harmony” and “peace.” His return to the spotlight marks a pivotal moment as he gears up for new music releases and television variety shows later this year. “The results will be out in a few months, so please wait a little longer,” he recently told fans.
