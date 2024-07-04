BTS’ Jin to represent South Korea as torchbearer in Paris 2024

, will represent his country as a torchbearer in the Paris Olympics, which will run from July 26 to Aug. 11.

The 31-year-old popstar’s participation reportedly aims to

spread the messages

of “harmony” and “peace.” His return to the spotlight marks a pivotal moment as he gears up for new music releases and television variety shows later this year. “The results will be out in a few months, so please wait a little longer,” he

recently told

fans.