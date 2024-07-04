NextSharkNextShark.com

BTS’ Jin to represent South Korea as torchbearer in Paris 2024

via Arirang News, KBS World News
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
BTS member Jin, who recently completed South Korea’s mandatory military service, will represent his country as a torchbearer in the Paris Olympics, which will run from July 26 to Aug. 11.
The 31-year-old popstar’s participation reportedly aims to spread the messages of “harmony” and “peace.” His return to the spotlight marks a pivotal moment as he gears up for new music releases and television variety shows later this year. “The results will be out in a few months, so please wait a little longer,” he recently told fans.
