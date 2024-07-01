Suni Lee, Asher Hong qualify for Paris Olympics
Sunisa Lee and Asher Hong have both earned spots on the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team, representing the women’s and men’s teams respectively. Lee, the first Hmong American Olympian and the reigning all-around gold medalist, aims to defend her title in Paris, while Hong, a Chinese American rising star, is set to make his Olympic debut.
- Against all odds: Lee, whose kidney-related health issue prevented her from competing internationally for Team USA, managed to place second at the Olympic Trials in Minneapolis on Sunday. “We didn’t even think that I would be here, so everything has been hitting me like a freaking roller coaster,” said the 21-year-old athlete. “I have not stopped crying since, but I’m just so happy. I’m so glad that I never gave up.”
- Ready for gold: Hong, who helped the U.S. win a team bronze at the 2023 World Championships, expressed his disbelief after learning he’s Paris-bound. “We’re going to bring the team medal home,” the 20-year-old Stanford senior said. “That has been the goal. We are prepared and ready, and we just have to go do our jobs.”
