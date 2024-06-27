Filipino American breakdancer qualifies for Paris Olympics
Logan Edra, also known as “Logistx” (pronounced “logistics”), has been named among the newest members of Team USA’s breakdancing team, which will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
- Securing the spot: Edra and Jeffrey Louis secured the final two spots in Team USA’s breaking group after reaching the quarterfinals of the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest, Hungary, last week. They will join Sunny Choi and Victor Montalvo to complete the quartet representing the US in breakdancing at the Olympics. Edra and Louis placed fifth in both the overall Olympic Qualifying Series standings and in their respective categories for the competition.
- Breakdancing’s Olympic debut: A total of 32 breakers — 16 male and 16 female dancers — are set to compete in breakdancing when the sport makes its debut at the Paris Olympics on August 9 and 10. “Breaking is going to do so well in Paris. I pray that we bring the most hype and steal attention from the other sports. They are going to hear the music and they are going to be so curious. Like, what’s going on?” Edra told Reuters.
Share this Article
Share this Article