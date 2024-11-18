California man charged with murder for executing couple he owed $80,000

A family member of Kuanlun Wang, 37, contacted the Brea Police Department on Oct. 15 to report concerns about his whereabouts after not hearing from him for several days. The relative shared that Wang had mentioned being owed $80,000 by Huangting Gong, a business associate. On Oct. 12, Wang’s family reached out to Gong, who claimed that Wang and Wang’s wife, Jing Li, 37, never showed up for a supposed trip to New York City — though Wang’s family had no knowledge of such plans. The investigation revealed that Gong allegedly met Wang in the desert on Oct. 12, shot him and then drove Wang’s Tesla back to Brea. There, he allegedly attacked Li, forcing her to give up her phone password before driving her to another desert location, shooting her and burning her body. Gong then allegedly returned to retrieve Wang’s body from the Brea home, disposed of it in a desert area in Riverside County and later burned it. He also took the couple’s two Teslas to two different desert locations and set them ablaze. On Oct. 14, Gong allegedly returned to Wang’s home and stole $250,000 in valuables. His charges: Gong, 30, was arrested at LAX on Nov. 5 as he returned from Seattle. He faces murder, kidnapping, arson of property and first-degree burglary charges, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced on Tuesday. The charges include special circumstance enhancements for multiple murders and committing murder during the commission of kidnapping. Gong is eligible for life without parole or the death penalty and will return to court for his arraignment on Dec. 2.