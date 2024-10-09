Fil-Am custodian fatally shot ‘execution style’ following California gym dispute

The altercation occurred after an argument over gym etiquette at Fitness 19 at the Westlake Shopping Center, where

Yanga confronted

21-year-old Maarji Afridi, a gym member, about vandalism in the gym’s bathroom. As captured on surveillance camera, Afridi later followed Yanga home and shot him “execution style,”

firing eight shots

. According to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, “the victim went down and the suspect then walked up to him and pumped some additional rounds into him at point-blank range.”