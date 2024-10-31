Man found guilty of murdering 2 Vietnamese at Las Vegas hotel
On Tuesday, a jury in Las Vegas found a 37-year-old man guilty of breaking into a hotel room at Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip and robbing and fatally stabbing two Vietnamese tour leaders, Sang Boi Nghia, 38, and Khoung Ba Le Nguyen, 31, in June 2018. Julius Damiano Deangilo Trotter was convicted of murder, burglary and armed robbery after a two-week trial.
- What happened: The victims were found dead on June 1, 2018, after missing a scheduled tour group event. During the investigation, surveillance footage showed Trotter heading up the hotel through an elevator and leaving with a backpack with items belonging to Nghia and Nguyen. Police also confirmed that the victims’ door lock was malfunctioning. A week later, Trotter and his girlfriend, Itaska Dean, were arrested following a police chase in California.
- Found guilty: Dean, who was not charged with the murders of Nghia and Nguyen, later pleaded guilty to evading arrest and testified at Trotter’s trial. At the time of the murders, Trotter was already on five years’ probation after a previous conviction for felony resisting a police officer with a weapon. He now faces the possibility of a death sentence or life in prison.
Share this Article
Share this Article