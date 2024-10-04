Expectant father fatally shot by cousin in Minnesota
Thai musician Nichanon Kittikroekphon, 34, was tragically shot and killed during a family gathering in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Sept. 21. Kittikroekphon, also known by his stage name Tswb Moua, was allegedly shot by his 32-year-old cousin, Lue Chang.
- What happened: According to police, the two were in the backyard of a home celebrating family births when Chang pulled out a gun and shot Kittikroekphon multiple times, hitting him in the abdomen and back. Witnesses say Kittikroekphon tried to crawl away but was shot again. Other family members restrained Chang until police arrived. When asked why he committed the act, Chang reportedly said, “Because he disrespected me.” Chang is currently being held on a second-degree murder charge with a $1 million bond.
- About the victim: Kittikroekphon, who moved to the U.S. from Thailand in 2021, dreamed of building a future together with his newlywed wife, YaNee Yang Moua, and their unborn daughter, who is expected to arrive in December. “This precious child will never have the chance to meet her father, who was taken from us far too soon,” reads a part of the GoFundMe campaign to support his grieving wife and unborn child. Family and friends described Kittikroekphon as “calm” and “the sweetest and most caring person on earth.”
Share this Article
Share this Article