Expectant father fatally shot by cousin in Minnesota

According to police, the two were in the backyard of a home celebrating family births when Chang pulled out a gun and shot Kittikroekphon multiple times, hitting him in the abdomen and back. Witnesses say Kittikroekphon tried to crawl away but was shot again. Other family members restrained Chang until police arrived. When asked why he committed the act, Chang

reportedly said

, “Because he disrespected me.” Chang is currently being held on a second-degree murder charge with a $1 million bond.