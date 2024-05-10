Maggie Q to lead ‘Bosch’ spin-off series, first-look images released

Amazon has cast Maggie Q for a lead role in a “Bosch” spin-off series as the studio teases fans with first-look images of her character.

Key points:

Amazon MGM Studios released pictures of Q, whose full name is Margaret Denise Quigley, this week as Renée Ballard, a cold case detective with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pictures show Ballard and the retired LAPD detective Bosch interacting with each other.

Q will make her first appearance as Ballard in the Season 3 finale of “Bosch: Legacy,” which will also serve as a crossover between the two shows.

The details:

News of Q’s involvement in the project first surfaced in March, along with her character’s name and description. This will be the first entry in the “Bosch” franchise not led by Titus Welliver, who plays the titular character Harry Bosch.

In the untitled spin-off series, Ballard is tasked to run a new version of the LAPD’s poorly funded, all-volunteer unit cold case division, which has the largest case load in the city.

The character Ballard is based on Mitzi Roberts, a detective in the Open-Unsolved unit of the Robbery-Homicide Division of the LAPD.

Jet Wilkinson, who will helm the “Bosch: Legacy” Season 3 finale, will direct the first two episodes of the spin-off series. He will also serve as the show’s executive producer, alongside Trish Hofmann, Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood and Michael Connelly, the author of the novels of which the series is based on.

There is no official word yet on a release date, but the spin-off will be available on Prime Video.

About Q:

Q appeared recently in the Skydance and Apple TV Plus 2023 action comedy film “The Family Plan” with Mark Wahlberg. She was also one of the lead stars of the 2022 Fox comedy show “Pivoting.”

She is well-known for her roles in the movies “Naked Weapon” (2002) and “Mission Impossible III” (2006) and TV shows “Nikita” (2010) and “Designated Survivor” (2016).