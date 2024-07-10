Lisa to debut solo performance at New York festival
Blackpink’s Lisa will be the fifth official headliner at New York’s Global Citizen Festival, joining Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro.
This marks her first solo performance at a music festival, according to organizers. The philanthropic concert, which will take place in Central Park on Sept. 28, offers free tickets that can be earned by taking action on issues through the Global Citizen app. Head over here for more information.
