Thai teen goes viral for uncanny resemblance to Blackpink’s Lisa

via @kingstreetfood5 / TikTok, BLACKPINK / YouTube
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
Yeehwa, a 17-year-old fried chicken seller from Thailand, has gone viral for her remarkable resemblance to Blackpink’s Lisa.
The secondary school student from Phichit province helps her mother at a market stall in Samut Prakan during school breaks. TikTok videos showing her at work have garnered over a million views. Despite her initial embarrassment, she expressed interest in the entertainment industry, inspired by Lisa’s success.
