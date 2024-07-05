Thai teen goes viral for uncanny resemblance to Blackpink’s Lisa
Yeehwa, a 17-year-old fried chicken seller from Thailand, has gone viral for her remarkable resemblance to Blackpink’s Lisa.
The secondary school student from Phichit province helps her mother at a market stall in Samut Prakan during school breaks. TikTok videos showing her at work have garnered over a million views. Despite her initial embarrassment, she expressed interest in the entertainment industry, inspired by Lisa’s success.
