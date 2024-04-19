Blackpink’s Lisa buys $4M, 100-year-old home in Beverly Hills: report

The mansion, located at 2172 Coldwater Canyon Drive, boasts 3,387 square feet of living space on a 1.32-acre lot.

House of Rolison originally purchased the property in 2023 for $2.36 million. The firm recently renovated the home before Lisa purchased it earlier this year.

Images of the property show off its vine-covered exteriors, stone-clad façade and vaulted wood ceilings.