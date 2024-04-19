Blackpink’s Lisa buys $4M, 100-year-old home in Beverly Hills: report
Blackpink’s Lisa has reportedly purchased a newly renovated, 100-year-old house in Beverly Hills.
Key points:
- The 27-year-old K-pop star paid $3.95 million for the property, according to Mansion Global.
- The home was recently transformed into an English countryside-inspired manor by Los Angeles-based design firm House of Rolison.
- The house boasts four bedrooms, a clay tile roof, stone details and a spacious yard with enough room for a pool.
The details:
- The mansion, located at 2172 Coldwater Canyon Drive, boasts 3,387 square feet of living space on a 1.32-acre lot.
- House of Rolison originally purchased the property in 2023 for $2.36 million. The firm recently renovated the home before Lisa purchased it earlier this year.
- Images of the property show off its vine-covered exteriors, stone-clad façade and vaulted wood ceilings.
- Lori Harris, who listed the property at Keller Williams Los Feliz, described it as a “magical property.”
About Lisa
- Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer in the massively popular K-pop group Blackpink.
- She also maintains a successful solo career, with her 2021 debut album “Lalisa” achieving major streaming milestones.
- Lisa also reportedy acquired a luxury duplex in Seoul for 7.5 billion Korean won ($5.4 million) last year. She provided a mini tour into her home during her birthday last month.
What’s next:
- While Lisa did not renew her solo contract with YG Entertainment last year, she is set to continue her group activities with Blackpink this year.
- She will make her acting debut in the upcoming season of HBO’s “The White Lotus.”
