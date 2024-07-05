NextSharkNextShark.com

Blackpink’s Jennie earns her first platinum certificate

Blackpink’s Jennie earns her first platinum certificateBlackpink’s Jennie earns her first platinum certificate
via The Weeknd / YouTube
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
Blackpink’s Jennie achieved a milestone in her solo career as her latest single, “One of the Girls,” was certified platinum (for more than 1 million units sold) by the Recording Industry Association of America on June 20. The track, which features The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, was released for the HBO series “The Idol.”
  • Making history: The feat makes Jennie the first female South Korean solo artist to earn a platinum single in the U.S. Fellow South Korean artists Psy and BTS members Jungkook and Jimin previously scored platinum records.
  • Over at Spotify: “One of the Girls” also surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. With this, Jennie joins fellow Blackpink member Lisa, and once again, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin, in the platform’s billion-streams club.
Share this Article
More Like This
NextShark.com
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|