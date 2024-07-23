Blackpink set for 2025 comeback, world tour
Blackpink will release a new album and embark on a world tour in 2025.
The news comes from a four-minute announcement by label YG Entertainment, which also teases activities from Babymonster, Treasure, Winner and AKMU. A new group called Next Monster is also expected to be introduced next year. In the meantime, Blackpink members are headed for their first public appearance together in almost a year at the “OUR AREA WITH BLINK” fan sign event on Aug. 8.
Share this Article
Share this Article