Blackpink set for 2025 comeback, world tour

via BLACKPINK / YouTube
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
Blackpink will release a new album and embark on a world tour in 2025.
The news comes from a four-minute announcement by label YG Entertainment, which also teases activities from Babymonster, Treasure, Winner and AKMU. A new group called Next Monster is also expected to be introduced next year. In the meantime, Blackpink members are headed for their first public appearance together in almost a year at the “OUR AREA WITH BLINK” fan sign event on Aug. 8.
