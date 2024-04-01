Watch: Babymonster finally debuts with 7 members in ‘Sheesh’
K-pop girl group Babymonster released their first mini album on Monday, marking their official debut as a seven-member unit.
Key points:
- Babymonster, YG Entertainment’s first girl group since Blackpink, has returned with all seven members for their first mini-album, “BABYMONS7ER.”
- Lead track “Sheesh” received more than 25 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours after being posted on Sunday.
The details:
- Babymonster on Monday released their first mini-album, “BABYMONS7ER,” featuring the lead track “Sheesh.” YG Entertainment held a press conference following the release.
- Ahyeon, who missed Babymonster’s initial releases due to health issues, returned to complete the group’s lineup. Speaking to reporters, she said she focused on her recovery, worked out and “had some good meals.”
- The group released two singles prior to Ahyeon’s return, namely “Batter Up” and “Stuck in the Middle.” Both tracks were re-recorded to include Ahyeon’s vocals for the mini-album.
- “Sheesh” is a hip-hop dance track that features baroque-style piano melodies and grand synth sounds, as per YG. The song maintains the label’s characteristic hip-hop sound reminiscent of its established acts, including 2NE1 and Blackpink.
- Members expressed their joy and gratitude for being together as a full group. They said they aim to follow in the footsteps of their seniors while also carving out their own unique identity in the K-pop industry.
What’s next:
- The group has a busy schedule ahead, with album promotions and their first meet-and-greet tour, “See You There,” which includes stops in Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.
