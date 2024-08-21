Trailer: Apple’s ‘K-Pop Idols’ exposes stars’ struggles
Apple TV Plus released the official trailer for its upcoming documentary series “K-Pop Idols,” which is set to premiere globally on Aug. 30.
The six-part series offers an unprecedented glimpse into the intense world of K-pop, featuring stars such as Jessi, Cravity and Blackswan. The documentary follows Jessi’s solo tour, Cravity’s struggles to meet agency expectations and Blackswan’s internal conflicts, providing a raw look at the idols’ personal and professional challenges. “
