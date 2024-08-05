Apple sparks controversy in Thailand over ‘outdated’ portrayal in promo video
A recent Apple promo video set in Thailand has ignited strong reactions, with critics arguing that it presents an outdated and stereotypical view of the country. Apple, which has not responded to the backlash, has disabled the video’s comments section.
- What critics are saying: The 10-minute video, titled “The Underdogs: OOO (Out of Office)” — part of Apple’s “Apple at Work” series — follows four characters using Apple devices to solve workplace crises during a trip to Thailand. Critics of the ad slammed its use of a sepia filter, old-fashioned taxis, rundown architecture and an archaic image of Suvarnabhumi Airport. “This looked like Thailand 70 years ago,” said David William, an American TikToker based in the country.
- Government support: The promo, which involved local studio Indochina Productions in its creation, found support in the Thai government. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin praised the video for promoting Thai “soft power” through culture, food and tourist attractions. The government also highlighted the video’s potential to boost the new Destination Thailand Visa initiative, which is aimed at attracting digital nomads.

