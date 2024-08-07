BTS’ Suga apologizes for DUI incident
BTS member Suga has been charged under South Korea’s Road Traffic Act for allegedly driving his electric scooter under the influence, police said on Wednesday.
Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, allegedly fell while parking his electric scooter on the streets of the Hannam neighborhood in the Yongsan district of Seoul on Tuesday night, according to BigHit Entertainment. In a WeVerse post, Suga admitted to the violation, which resulted in his license being revoked after failing a breathalyzer test and receiving a fine. He added, “I bow my head in apology to everyone as it is my responsibility and there is no room for excuse. I apologize to everyone who was hurt by my careless and wrong actions and I will be more careful in my actions to avoid such incidents in the future.”
