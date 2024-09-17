‘Shogun’ and its stars make Emmy history
FX’s Japanese period drama “Shogun” broke records by winning 18 Emmy Awards in a single season, including historic victories for lead actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. The show, based on the 1975 novel by Australian British author James Clavell and a retelling of the Emmy-winning series that aired on NBC in the 1980s, received a historic 25 Emmy nominations in July.
- Breaking records: “Shogun” won four awards at Sunday’s event at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, including best drama series, outstanding lead actor in a drama series (Sanada), outstanding lead actress in a drama series (Sawai) and best directing for a drama series. Previously, the FX drama had already taken home 14 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 8. With a total of 18 Emmys, the show surpassed the 13 won by previous record holder and 2008 HBO limited series “John Adams.”
- Historic wins: Sawai became the first Asian actress to win the outstanding lead actress in a drama series award. “I was crying before my name was announced. I’m a mess today,” she said while accepting her award, which she dedicated “to all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example to everyone.” Meanwhile, Sanada became the first Japanese actor to win best lead actor in a drama series and the second Asian to receive the award, following “Squid Game” actor Lee Jung-jae’s win in 2022.
