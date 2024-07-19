The army that recreated authentic feudal Japan in FX’s ‘Shogun’
FX’s historical drama “Shogun” set a record with its 25 Emmy nominations and became the second non-English language series nominated for outstanding drama. Set against the backdrop of early 17th century feudal Japan, the series’ groundbreaking achievement is attributed to an unseen army who has meticulously crafted the show’s historical richness and authenticity.
In an interview with NextShark, co-creators and casts emphasized the extensive efforts and necessity of on-the-ground expertise, such as historians, Japanese kimono experts and theater actors, to accurately bring the complex story to life. Anna Sawai, who earned an outstanding lead actress for her role as Lady Mariko, said, “A lot of times I would feel a little bit like we were misportrayed. It was really important to me that if we were telling a Japanese story that as a Japanese person, I could proudly say that we were doing it authentically and accurately.” “Shogun” is available to stream on FX and Hulu.
