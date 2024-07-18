‘Shogun’ makes TV history with 25 Emmy nominations
FX’s “Shogun,” a historical drama based on James Clavell’s novel, set a record with its Emmy nominations on Wednesday and became the second non-English language series nominated for outstanding drama, following “Squid Game” in 2022. The 76th Emmy Awards will air live on Sept. 15 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with the Creative Arts ceremonies taking place on Sept. 7 to 8.
- “Shogun” nominations: The series earned 25 nominations, including for actors Hiroyuki Sanada (outstanding lead actor in a Drama Series), Anna Sawai (outstanding lead actress), Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira (outstanding supporting actor in a drama series).
- Other Asian nominees: D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, of Chinese-Guyanese descent, earned his first nomination as outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “Reservation Dogs.” Chinese American Bowen Yang was nominated a fourth time for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for “Saturday Night Live.” Korean American Kristen Kish was nominated for outstanding reality host for “Top Chef.” Japanese American talents, including actress Maya Erskine was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” while Rachel Kondo received her first Emmy nominations for outstanding writing for a drama series for two episodes of “Shogun.” Lastly, Japanese American filmmaker Hiro Murai earned his seventh nomination for outstanding directing for a drama series for “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”
