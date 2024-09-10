‘Shogun’ sets record with 14 wins at Creative Arts Emmys
Historical drama “Shogun” set a new record by winning 14 awards — the most ever for a single season of a television series — at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, surpassing the previous record of 13 held by the 2008 limited series “John Adams.”
The FX series centered on political intrigue in feudal Japan won in costume, makeup, editing, stunts and cinematography categories. In July, “Shogun” also set a record 25 Emmy nods and became the second non-English language series nominated for outstanding drama, following “Squid Game” in 2022. The Creative Arts ceremony, held over two nights at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, showcased a variety of talents and set the stage for the Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air on Sept. 15.
