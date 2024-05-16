Ali Wong gushes about Bill Hader’s persistence in hilarious stand-up set
Ali Wong has opened up about her love life with boyfriend and “Saturday Night Live” alum Bill Hader in a recent stand-up set.
Key points:
- Wong shared the details on her May 12 set at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, the last day of this year’s “Netflix Is a Joke” festival.
- Hader‘s persistence, she said, won her over after her divorce.
- The couple went public with their romance in December 2022.
The details:
- Wong and her ex-husband Justin Hakuta announced their separation after eight years of marriage in April 2022.
- The comedian confessed to a packed crowd that she had just signed up for a dating app when Hader reached out to her. He reportedly heard about her split and admitted to having a long-time crush, calling her his “dream girl.”
- Wong said she paid $25 on the app. “You seem really nice, but I gotta get my money’s worth,” she jokingly told Hader.
- Undeterred, Hader went above and beyond. When Wong flew to Europe for a solo trip, she found flowers waiting for her at every hotel she stayed at.
- The gesture divided her friends. While her girlfriends found it romantic, her male friends were more suspicious.
- “That’s how cheap and lazy men have become,” she said in jest. “When a fellow man commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture, it must be a symptom of an undiagnosed mental illness.”
Zoom out:
Share this Article
Share this Article