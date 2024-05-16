Ali Wong gushes about Bill Hader’s persistence in hilarious stand-up set

Ali Wong has opened up about her love life with boyfriend and “Saturday Night Live” alum Bill Hader in a recent stand-up set.

Key points:

Wong shared the details on her May 12 set at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, the last day of this year’s “Netflix Is a Joke” festival.

Hader‘s persistence, she said, won her over after her divorce.

The couple went public with their romance in December 2022.

The details:

Wong and her ex-husband Justin Hakuta announced their separation after eight years of marriage in April 2022.

The comedian confessed to a packed crowd that she had just signed up for a dating app when Hader reached out to her. He reportedly heard about her split and admitted to having a long-time crush, calling her his “dream girl.”

Wong said she paid $25 on the app. “You seem really nice, but I gotta get my money’s worth,” she jokingly told Hader.

Undeterred, Hader went above and beyond. When Wong flew to Europe for a solo trip, she found flowers waiting for her at every hotel she stayed at.

The gesture divided her friends. While her girlfriends found it romantic, her male friends were more suspicious.

“That’s how cheap and lazy men have become,” she said in jest. “When a fellow man commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture, it must be a symptom of an undiagnosed mental illness.”

Zoom out:

“Netflix is a Joke,” a star-studded comedy festival, was held from May 2 to May 12 in Los Angeles this year. It featured over 400 live stand-up shows and other events.