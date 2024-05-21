Look: This Tokyo cafe appears straight out of a manga

A Tokyo cafe is transporting customers into a “two-dimensional” world with its charmingly deceptive sketch decor. Key points: The 2D Cafe, located in Shin-Okubo — Tokyo’s Koreatown — was reportedly inspired by similar concept cafes in South Korea.

The cafe is well-known for its 2D cake, which often gets sold out.

As of 2023, nearly a third of its customers came from overseas, indicating its global popularity. The details: Opening in 2019, 2D Cafe features painted black outlines on its walls, tables and chairs, creating a visual illusion that makes it seem like one has entered a manga world.

The cafe offers a selection of coffee, juices and other desserts. Among the most popular items on the menu is the 770-yen ($5) 2D cake, which often sells out, owner Han Ji-ae told the Japan News.

The shortcake, which debuted in February 2023, is outlined by whipped cream with hemp charcoal powder, giving it the 2D effect.

Videos from the cafe are popular on social media. With the Japanese government’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the business has seen an influx of foreign customers, which make up more than 30%, Han said.

Aside from South Korea and Japan, similar 2D cafes and restaurants have popped up in Bali, Singapore, Dubai, Chicago and Paris.