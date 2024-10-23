Chinese pet cafes’ furry ‘employees’ boost business
Cafes in China are taking a unique approach to attract customers by “employing” pets, allowing owners to send their furry companions to work and earn “snack money.” This trend, known as “Zhengmaotiaoqian,” sees pets working part-time or full-time in these cafes, returning home to their families after their shift is over.
- Profitable trend: Pet cafes are capitalizing on the significant overlap between coffee lovers and pet owners, particularly among young women. According to a 2022 report, women aged 25 to 40 represent a large portion of coffee consumers, while pet ownership is most prevalent among 19 to 30-year-olds, with women accounting for 80% of pet owners. Independent cafes have embraced this trend, offering customers specialized menus and interaction with animals, charging entrance fees ranging from 30 to 60 yuan ($4-$8.5) or requiring a purchase like a cup of coffee. Even major chains like Starbucks, Manner and Tims have started to introduce pet-friendly branches, complete with designated seating areas, pet bowls and special treats like Starbucks’ “Puppuccino.”
- “Win-win” for pets and owners: Owners like Jane Xue, a PhD student in Fuzhou, see this as a way to provide her Samoyed dog named OK with socialization while saving her money on air-conditioning costs during hot summers. “Sending OK to the cafe is a win-win,” Xue told CNN, “She gets to play with other dogs and won’t feel so lonely.” She found OK a position at a local cafe after seeing recruitment ads on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media platform. These ads often feature humorous descriptions of “salaries” paid in pet treats and discounts for the owner’s friends.
Share this Article
Share this Article