Chinese Canadian NBA draftee emerges as Rookie of the Year favorite
The Memphis Grizzlies’ Zach Edey is now the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year after a stellar summer league debut on Monday. The 22-year-old center, who played college basketball for Purdue University, impressed with a 14-point, 15-rebound performance, including a game-tying buzzer-beater against the Jazz.
- Quick rise: Edey, initially a long shot at +2,000 odds after being picked 9th in last month’s NBA draft, is now at +600 at DraftKings, FanDuel and ESPN Bet as of Wednesday. He has surpassed early favorites like the Washington Wizards’ Alex Sarr (+600 at ESPN Bet, +650 at DraftKings and +700 at FanDuel) and Atlanta Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher (+700 at DraftKings, +750 at ESPN Bet and FanDuel).
- Memphis matchup: The 7-foot-4 Toronto native has expressed excitement about playing alongside Grizzlies star Ja Morant after being drafted: “I think he’s the best in the league. Being able to have that pressure offensively and do the things that he does, just makes my life that much easier.”
