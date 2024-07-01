Purdue star Zach Edey selected 9th overall in NBA Draft
The Memphis Grizzlies made a potential steal in Wednesday’s NBA Draft by selecting 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey with the ninth overall pick. The 22-year-old Chinese Canadian, a two-time College Basketball Player of the Year at Purdue University, is widely regarded as one of the most dominant collegiate players in recent history.
- Pure dominance: Edey averaged an impressive 23.8 points and 12.5 rebounds during his last two seasons with Purdue. He then averaged nearly 30 points and 15 rebounds per game during March Madness. In the NCAA Championship game, he carried Purdue with nearly two-thirds of their points in a losing effort against UConn.
- Dream fulfilled: Edey, who chose to watch the draft on TV with his former Purdue teammates instead of attending the event at The Barclay’s Center, said: “This is a dream come true. Memphis has such a great core, and I am really excited to get down there and work.”
Share this Article
Share this Article