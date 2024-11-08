Rookie Zach Edey’s stellar early play draws comparisons to Yao Ming
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey entered the NBA’s Kia Rookie Ladder at the top spot after two weeks of play, largely due to his recent breakout performances.
The 22-year-old Chinese Canadian, drafted ninth overall, is averaging 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks, and recently posted a career-best game with 25 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks on 9-of-10 shooting in a close game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
The 7-foot-4 center has also controlled his foul troubles, lowering his fouls to two per game in his last five appearances. His efficiency on 64.5% shooting has made him a central piece in coach Taylor Jenkins’ lineup, where he’s often compared to Yao Ming.
