Rookie Zach Edey’s stellar early play draws comparisons to Yao Ming

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey entered the NBA’s Kia Rookie Ladder at the top spot after two weeks of play, largely due to his recent breakout performances.

The 22-year-old Chinese Canadian, drafted ninth overall, is averaging 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks, and recently posted a career-best game with 25 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks on 9-of-10 shooting in a close game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.