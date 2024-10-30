No. 9 pick Zach Edey embraces NBA challenge

Zach Edey, drafted ninth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies, has had an impactful, albeit challenging, start to his NBA career.

The 7-foot-4 Chinese Canadian center averaged 7.75 points and 5.0 rebounds through his first four games , showcasing his potential with impressive rim protection and rebounding. Edey has even added a 3-pointer to his arsenal, sinking his first professional shot from beyond the arc against the Orlando Magic.

However, he’s also adjusting to the league’s demanding pace and versatility, averaging 3.75 fouls in just 16.25 minutes per game. Despite the challenges, Edey remains optimistic , focusing on improving his defensive awareness and finding his offensive rhythm alongside veteran teammates like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant.

“Just finding my spots offensively, that’s different,” Edey told Sports Illustrated. “It’s a change. You have to figure out how the offense flows and how best to insert myself.”